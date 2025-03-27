Arsenal ends Real Madrid's dream at Women's Champions League with a dominant display

HQ

Arsenal ended Real Madrid's dream in Champions League quarter-finals, coming back from two goals down and turning it upside down: 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, and sieging women's Real Madrid team, which had yet to reach semi-finals in Champions League. It is a cruel end for what started like a historic week, after their first leg win to Arsenal and, more importantly, beating the all-mighty Barça in a women's Clásico for the first time ever, ending a 18-Clásico losing streak.

But Arsenal gave no options to Madrid, with Renee Slegers' team dominating from start to finish, a superiority like never seen before on Real Madrid. In the end, Alessia Russo's double and Mariona's goal made up a comeback that even felt short (there were two goals ruled out by offside), although Linda Caicedo missed the opportunity in the injury time to take the match to extra time.

Elsewhere, Olympique Lyon thrashed 4-1 Bayern Munich, to an aggregate of 6-1. Tonight, Barcelona will likely finish the job against Wolfsburg, whom they beat 4-1 in the first leg (17:45 GMT) and Chelsea will try to come back from two goals down in the first leg against Manchester City.