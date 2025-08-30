Arsenal Champions League calendar on league phase: dates and times for all games until January 2026

HQ

Arsenal already knew their Champions League rivals, as UEFA held this week the Champions League draw, announcing every rival for all 36 teams at Champions League - league phase, taking place between September 2025 and January 2026. There are great matches coming: Barcelona - PSG, Real Madrid - Manchester City, Arsenal - Bayern... but we didn't know when they were happening.

On Saturday morning, UEFA released the full calendar for the league phase, so fans can start marking the days in the calendar for the most interesting games. For the London team, it includes a visit from Atlético de Madrid and Bayern, as well as a a trip to Milan.

Take a look at the full calendar below (times in CET, one hour less in the UK).

Full Champions League - league phase calendar for Arsenal: