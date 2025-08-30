Sports
Arsenal Champions League calendar on league phase: dates and times for all games until January 2026
Dates and times for all Arsenal Champions League 2025/26 matches.
Arsenal already knew their Champions League rivals, as UEFA held this week the Champions League draw, announcing every rival for all 36 teams at Champions League - league phase, taking place between September 2025 and January 2026. There are great matches coming: Barcelona - PSG, Real Madrid - Manchester City, Arsenal - Bayern... but we didn't know when they were happening.
On Saturday morning, UEFA released the full calendar for the league phase, so fans can start marking the days in the calendar for the most interesting games. For the London team, it includes a visit from Atlético de Madrid and Bayern, as well as a a trip to Milan.
Take a look at the full calendar below (times in CET, one hour less in the UK).
Full Champions League - league phase calendar for Arsenal:
- 16 September 2025 18:45 Athletic Club (A)
- 1 October 2025 21:00 Olympiacos FC (H)
- 21 October 2025 21:00 Atlético de Madrid (H)
- 4 November 2025 18:45 SK Slavia Praha (A)
- 26 November 2025 21:00 FC Bayern München (H)
- 10 December 2025 21:00 Club Brugge KV (A)
- 20 January 2026 21:00 FC Internazionale Milano (A)
- 28 January 2026 21:00 FC Kairat Almaty (H)