Arsenal was the only English side to ever win Women's Champions League, and has now become the only English team to win Women's Champions League twice. They may not were favourites -no team is ever favourite against women's Barça-, and they had not made a great season, losing the

FA Women's Super League to Chelsea by twelve points.

But the gunners stood against a Barcelona much less dominant than usual: only one shot on target in the first half, which saw a goal from Arsenal's Chloe Kelly ruled out by VAR.

The second half was not better, and playing a much more defensive game, Blackstemius seized one of their few chances with 15 minutes to go. Arsenal wins their second European Cup -the first one was in 2007, back when it was called UEFA Women's Cup- and ends nine years of two-party predominance: Lyon won five times in a row between 2016 and 2020 and again in 2022, and Barça won in 2021, 2023 and 2024.