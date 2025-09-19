Arsenal announces new CEO and changes to board of directors

HQ

There is a new person at the helm of Arsenal Football Club. No, we're not talking about a new coach coming in to replace Mikel Arteta, but rather a new CEO who is taking over duties as of immediate effect.

Following serving as the club's managing director as of recent, and following initially joining as the director of football operations in 2021, now Richard Garlick has been promoted to the top seat at the club.

This change also comes with a few tweaks to the board of directors, which includes seeing Tim Key stepping down and leaving the club, while Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's Kelly Blaha and Otto Maly join as non-executive directors, alongside former advisor Dave Steiner. Producer and director and long-time Arsenal employee Ben Winston has also been appointed to the board too.

Speaking about the changes, co-chair Josh Kroenke explains: "Rich has made an enormous impact on all fronts as we continue to strive to win major trophies, be financially sustainable and put our supporters at the heart of everything." He goes on to add, "In keeping with our desire to always move forward, we will strengthen our Board with some exciting additions who will bring vast experience to the club across a wide range of professions. The group know and love Arsenal, and will bring a different skillset and expertise while injecting fresh thinking and energy to support us all to achieve our ambitions."

Arsenal's next game will be a massive Premier League fixture this coming weekend, when the team welcomes Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 21.