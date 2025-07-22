Arrowhead Studios CEO: "Helldivers 3 is hopefully many years away"

HQ

It seems that Helldivers III is likely many years away. After releasing one of the hit multiplayer games of 2024, Arrowhead Game Studios immediately garnered hundreds of thousands if not millions of new fans, some of whom are asking what's next for the studio.

Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani spoke on the game's Discord server (via GamesRadar), where he said that the game is many years away. "Honestly I'm very bought into the vision that Micke, Felix, Niklas and Marre (our game directors) and Johan have for the game," he said. "It's great to be part of the ride. We honestly are focusing on the here and now. HD3 is hopefully many years away."

Former Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt did make mention of Helldivers III being something that Helldivers II would evolve into. The differences between Helldivers and its sequel are quite severe, with Helldivers II going for a third-person action approach rather than the first game's top-down tactics. Perhaps we'll see a similar shift for Helldivers III. If we do, it's unlikely Arrowhead will abandon Helldivers II until its exhausted its vision for the project, which it doesn't seem anywhere near doing right now.