Arrowhead says Helldivers II could be released for Xbox "but it's not up to us"

After the success of Palworld, Helldivers II dropped like a bomb early this spring and attracted a huge following. The game is console exclusive to Sony's hardware, but many have wondered if it shouldn't be released on the Xbox as well to create a larger pool of console gamers who would keep the title alive to maximize support for it.

The only problem is that Sony is the publisher of Helldivers II, but that doesn't stop people from nagging about an Xbox version on a daily basis via the game's official Discord. Now community manager Twinbeard has commented on the matter, and says that it's not impossible that Helldivers II could be released for Xbox - it's just that little detail about Sony being the publisher that means that Arrowhead themselves don't control this:

"Who says it couldn't? It's not up to us but to Sony and Phil to duke it out, but hypothetically speaking, if both partners think it would benefit them from a financial/brand standpoint, it could. If Sony believes it won't though, it won't."

In other words, hope is alive and Arrowhead themselves don't seem to mind the idea, as long as Microsoft and Sony solve the other part first.

Thanks VideoGamer