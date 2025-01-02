Arrowhead president says he is currently "working on the high concept" for their next title

HQ

In recent years, there have been frequent heated discussions about so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (often abbreviated as DEI) in the gaming world, with some arguing that it is being enforced so harshly that it is hurting entertainment value, and others claiming that it's just common sense.

Now Johan Pilestedt, Arrowhead boss and creative director of Helldivers II, has joined the discussion in an X thread asking his community what they hope for from the studio's next project, on which he says he is currently "working on the high concept". After a player asked him how DEI could have benefited Helldivers II, Pilestedt replied that he doesn't like labels, but still gave a strange example:

"But mankind is united in its extreme xenophobia on Super Earth. #Inclusion so, maybe that's DEI?"

However, he goes on to state that this is not something he cares about, but thinks the focus should only be on developing good games:

"I really don't care. Make good games, don't make a contemporary political statement."

In the same thread, he also writes to another person that anything that does not contribute to a better game makes it worse. Where do you stand on the topic and what do you hope for from Arrowhead's next project?