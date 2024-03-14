Arrowhead issues alert about flying bugs in Helldivers II

HQ

The Helldivers II war machine never stops for a second, and every day hundreds of thousands of players set out to expand superdemocracy and freedom with world-class weaponry. Following the liberation of Tien Kwan, mechs were added to the game's arsenal of Stratagems, offering a major boost to sweep away the two enemy factions that, for now, threaten humanity. But these too are being upgraded.

Almost all of these changes are coming to the game quietly, with the players themselves reporting nuances in their games, while Arrowhead is keeping up the game and keeping the mood and humour going with their social media responses to things like the unusual increase in the appearance of Titan Therminids or, as has happened in the last few hours, flying Therminids.

User Projectpatdc confirmed the rumours by showing a short clip of his first encounter with the terrifying winged critters in Reddit, as he tries out various weapons and stratagems to deal with them.

There are also rumours that a third faction, the Illuminated (who bear some similarities to Starcraft's Protoss and were featured in the first game), are already beginning to settle on isolated worlds across the galaxy. The first confrontation with them has yet to be documented.