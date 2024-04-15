Arrowhead Game Studios CEO shoots down popular feature for Helldivers II

HQ

Helldivers II's popularity has been huge for Arrowhead Game Studios. It has put the developer on the map and brought it to the forefront of gaming discussions around multiplayer titles and what live-service should be.

However, that popularity has also meant there are tonnes of people asking Arrowhead's CEO Johan Pilestedt for new features every day. One such request is for a transmog option, so you could make your armour look however you like while gaining the benefit of a different set.

However, responding to a request on Twitter/X, Pilestedt shoots down the idea. "We are not doing transmog. It doesn't make sense - equipment looks different because it has different effects. Swapping one for the other is like having an apple that tastes like bacon or the other way around," he wrote.

Some have disagreed with Pilestedt on this, saying that in Helldivers II it is tough to tell what people are wearing anyway, and so the armour isn't a good indicator of their buffs. What do you think? Should a transmog feature come to Helldivers II?