Arrowhead CEO: "Why compare" Helldivers II with Halo?

HQ

Helldivers II has become incredibly popular and is by far Sony's biggest hit on Steam. The game is also available on PlayStation 5, but not on Xbox, which isn't too surprising considering that it's published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

As with most console exclusive titles, this has ended with the angriest console warriors being even angrier at each other (mainly PlayStation and Xbox fans), trying to mock the competing format. But when one user posted on X claiming that Helldivers II is better than Halo, the creative director and Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt stepped in, asking "Why compare? Just let gamers love and enjoy both, either or neither."

We've seen several leaders from PlayStation and Xbox (and their developers) acting like adults during the last decade, but not everybody seems to have gotten the memo. Or as Pilestedt puts it: "We need more compassion and union in the world, and less rivalry."