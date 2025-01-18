Arrowhead CEO wants a bloodbath of stars in upcoming film

HQ

The highly anticipated Helldivers II film adaptation has raised questions about how to successfully translate the game's intense action and chaos to the big screen. Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani weighed in on this in a recent post, revealing his bold vision for the movie. According to Jorjani, the ideal approach would involve featuring as many A-list celebrities as possible—only to have them killed off in brutal, violent scenes almost immediately. While this idea may sound outlandish for a blockbuster film, it reflects the game's high-energy, no-holds-barred action and Jorjani's desire for an unexpected twist. It remains to be seen if the film will take such an unconventional route, but fans can't help but wonder what will actually make it to the screen.

Which star would you be most excited to see meet a brutal end?