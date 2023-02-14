Arrested Development is leaving Netflix

HQ

Arrested Development has grown to become one of the most hilarious TV shows to date, but that didn't change the fact that the show was actually cancelled back in 2006 after the first three seasons aired on Fox. Netflix stepped up in 2012 and renewed the show for an extra season, which arrived in 2013, before getting a fifth and final series that arrived in 2018 and 2019. But even though this ended up becoming one of Netflix's first original productions, it looks like the series will actually be leaving the streaming service entirely next month.

As reported on by Variety, the series is set to leave Netflix on March 14, 2023, assuming the series' licensing deal isn't renewed by that date. If it does not get renewed however, this will make Arrested Development one of the first Netflix Original productions to leave the service.

It should be said that this doesn't necessarily mean that you won't be able to watch Arrested Development if its does leave Netflix, as the first three seasons of the show still streams on other services, as Netflix never actually acquired the exclusive rights to them when it chose to revive the series in 2012.