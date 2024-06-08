Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure asks you to puzzle your way through the world

If you're a fan of match-three and puzzle games that involve moving rows and columns of objects in order to make the best combos, then this latest reveal from Day of the Devs is going to be a game to watch for you.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure is a game that uses puzzle mechanics as the primary method that protagonist Jemma moves around the world. Playing from a top-down perspective, the idea is to manipulate the world so that Jemma can move past objects and obstacles and continue exploring a bizarre land during her journey of self-discovery.

Coming from developer Furniture & Mattress, Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure will be launching on PC, PS5, and Switch sometime this summer, and we have a reveal trailer to show off a teeny bit of gameplay, which you can find below.