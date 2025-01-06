Arozzi Chairs named as main sponsor for the 2025 Northern League of Legends Championship

HQ

It is almost time for the 2025 Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC) to kick off, as the top flight section of the UK & Ireland and Nordic European Regional League (ERL) for competitive LoL will return for its 2025 season from January 15. With this in mind, a few last minute announcements have been made, and as for what they are, we now have a main sponsor and a final team to report on.

For starters, the final team is set to be Los Ratones. This expansion squad features a squad including a big name, as the roster is made up of Simon "Thebausffs" Hofverberg, Veljko "Velja" Čamdžić, Tim "Nemesis" Lipovšek, Juš "Crownie" Marušič, and former LEC veteran Martin "Rekkles" Larsson. The roster is also coached by caster Marc "Caedrel" Lamont.

Los Ratones will be competing alongside Bulldog Esports, DMG Esports, Lundqvist Lightside, NORD Esports, Ruddy Esports, Venomcrest Esports, Verdant, Rich Gang Esports, and KAOS e-sport in the 2025 campaign.

In terms of the main sponsor, this is going to chair manufacturer Arozzi Chairs. This deal also includes naming rights for the league, meaning the 2025 NLC is dubbed the Arozzi NLC going forward. Otherwise, as part of the deal, we can expect "special content, giveaways, and much more".