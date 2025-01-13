Around 100 Witcher 3 developers are working on The Witcher 4

HQ

2025 marks ten years since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's release. As we anticipate the launch of The Witcher 4, there are many left wondering who from the original team is left at CD Projekt Red. Apparently, there are more than a few developers who tested their mettle in The Witcher 3 and even earlier entries.

Over on Twitter/X, responding to a post made about quest designers for The Witcher 4 getting experience in a quest for The Witcher 3's expansion Blood & Wine, CD Projekt Red co-CEO

Michał Nowakowski outlined that there are a lot of returning devs for the new game.

"Around 100 of its developers are working with us to this day on our new projects, including The Witcher IV," he wrote. "Some are actually veterans from The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 1."

At the time of The Witcher 3's launch, CD Projekt Red employed over 200 developers, so to see half of them still around a decade later is rather impressive. It's worth noting that some of these 100 developers are likely to be working on different projects at the company, including the announced Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.