Arnold will never return to the role of the Terminator

"The franchise is not done. I'm done."

It all started so incredibly well. James Cameron's first Terminator movie was the beginning of something big and the sequel, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, has been hailed as perhaps the best action movie ever made since its release in 1991. But then things went downhill pretty quickly. Terminator 3 was a laughing stock, not to mention Terminator: Salvation, Genysis and the latest entry in the franchise - Dark Fate. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Arnold Schwarzenegger himself talked about his views on Terminator and why he will never return to the role of T-800.

"The franchise is not done. I'm done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator. Someone has to come up with a great idea. The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly."

What do you want the next Terminator movie to look like and what should it be about?

