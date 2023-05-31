Arnold Schwarzenegger will not appear in Expendables 4

HQ

It has been a long and bumpy road for the fourth installment in the Expendables action series. The film, which has been in production on and off for more than five years, has seen actors come and go under various circumstances and now we finally have confirmation from Arnold Schwarzenegger himself, he will not be appearing in the film.

In an interview with Parade the aging actor confirmed that he had spoken to Sylvester Stallone about the movie and mentioned that he was simply not interested anymore. That it didn't feel particularly new or interesting.

"It's done and I'm not in it,"

"I said, 'You know what, we have done this and I'm out of it.' And he really understood."

Even Stallone himself has expressed some interest in leaving the film series behind and passing the baton to some new, younger talent. More specifically, Jason Statham was talked about taking over and if there is a fifth movie, it will most likely be under his direction. Expendables 4 opens on September 22nd.

Do you think the old guys should leave the ship and let the younger ones continue, or is the concept of Expendables outdated?