Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to star in a Marvel movie

The old Austrian gunslinger is still going strong, and despite having achieved and experienced so much in his 75 years, Arnold still has some things he wants to do. Winning several Mr. Olympia titles in body building, being governor of California and becoming one of the biggest movie stars ever is not enough. Arnold has superhero dreams.

Yes, you read that right, he would have been happy to appear in a Marvel movie if the right role had come along. He revealed this in a interview with Men's Health magazine.

"If the role is right!"

It wouldn't be the first time he had flirted with the genre either. Many of us remember with trepidation Arnold's turn with Joel Schumacher where he took on the role of the icy Mr. Freeze in the legendary Batman & Robin. A movie he certainly does not regret, something he also commented on during the same interview.

"I don't regret it at all. I felt that the character was interesting and two movies before that one Joel Schumacher was at his height. So the decision-making process was not off."

And why not, really. His old nemesis and now friend Sylvester Stallone got the chance to play Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. Not to mention Judge Dredd and Samaritan the other year. Why shouldn't Arnie get the same chance?

Which character would you like to see Arnold play in the MCU?