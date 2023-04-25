Arnold Schwarzenegger returns in new movie Breakout

HQ

He's back! Everyone's favorite muscle man is making a big screen comeback in the new film Breakout from Expendables 4 director Scott Waugh. This will be Schwarzenegger's first major project since Terminator: Dark Fate four years ago and is based on a script by Richard and Nicole D'Ovidio, the duo behind The Last Frontier. Breakout producer Sebastien Raybaud had this to say about the project:

"We are proud to be on board to make Scott's vision come alive with the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead. This is the perfect fit for Anton's slate to continue delivering high-quality entertainment with big scale to the global market."

In the film, Schwarzenegger will play a man who must save his stepson from being convicted and imprisoned in a foreign country and the project is described as an explosive, classic blockbuster with a big budget. The film's synopsis reads as follows:

"When Terry Reynolds stepson, Daniel, is framed and sentenced to 25 years in a foreign country, Reynolds makes a daring jailbreak to save him and must overcome an overzealous prison warden in a race against time to avoid capture and flee the country."

Does this sound exciting, and are you looking forward to seeing Arnold in an action movie again?