Arnold Schwarzenegger returns for the second season of FUBAR in June

Many seemed to enjoy seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger on their TV screens back in 2023 in Netflix's action series FUBAR. The streamer noticed this as well and quickly asked for a second season of the show, a follow-up batch of episodes that are almost here.

Netflix has confirmed that Schwarzenegger will be back this summer for another round of hectic action. Planned for a grand debut on June 12, with eight episodes slated to drop on that day, FUBAR: Season 2 will revolve around the Terminator star's persona Luke and also Carrie-Anne Moss' character, a German spy known as Greta Nelso, who just happens to be Luke's former paramour.

While we aren't told a great deal about the plot just yet, Schwarzenegger did note to Netflix Tudum that "It is bigger, it is better. There are more laughs. There is more of everything ... including one more legend!"

Speaking about FUBAR, creator Nick Santora did add: "We're coming up with some real fun surprises for FUBAR fans in Season 2, for sure."

You can see a few images from the upcoming batch of FUBAR episodes below.