Arnold Schwarzenegger on Sylvester Stallone rivalry: "It got out of control"

HQ

During the 80s and 90s, actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were at the absolute height of their career, and that of course meant that the two very muscular action stars were often competing against each other in the box office. This led to a bit of a rivalry between the pair, something that Schwarzenegger has talked about in an interview on The Graham Norton Show (thanks, NME).

Speaking about their rivalry in the late 20th century, Schwarzenegger stated: "We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme - we each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films, and we had to have the biggest guns. It got out of control, and we tried to derail each other."

Schwarzenegger then touched upon how time has helped the pair reunite and now come together, adding: "Then, when we both invested in Planet Hollywood, we started flying around the world together to promote it and we became fantastic friends. He is a great human being, and we are now inseparable."

Schwarzenegger and Stallone have starred in a few different movies together in the past, including the first two Expendables movies and also Escape Plan.