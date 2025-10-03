Arnold Schwarzenegger in talks to return as Dutch in new Predator film

HQ

The iconic action hero with his sweaty muscles and infamous one-liners could be stepping back into the spotlight. According to director Dan Trachtenberg, who claims to have spoken with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor is eager to reprise his role in a new Predator film.

Speaking with Collider, Trachtenberg revealed:

"I met Arnold, and he said 'You think I'd get I'll be back yelled at me more, but it's actually Get to the chopper!' So he's well aware of the franchise's staying power."

He also added:

"Arnold was excited to talk about what else we could do. Because there's so much more story to tell now — you could tell how Dutch and Naru were captured, or what happens when they de-ice. Many possibilities."

Dutch has been active outside the films as well, recently appearing in Predator: Killer of Killers and as a playable character in Predator: Hunting Grounds. The idea of him showing up again on the big screen doesn't seem far-fetched, especially since Schwarzenegger himself appears keen.

Up next for the franchise, however, is Predator: Badlands, focusing on a young outcast Predator named Dek who must face a series of deadly trials on a distant planet. Trachtenberg describes the film as a kind of buddy-action adventure that shifts the perspective to the hunter itself.

Whether Schwarzenegger truly returns as Dutch remains to be seen. At his age, it's possible he might only lend his voice and let CGI do the heavy lifting. Either way, the possibility of Dutch making a comeback has fans buzzing.

Would you want to see Dutch return in a new Predator film?