Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Arnold Schwarzenegger fought with James Cameron over one line in The Terminator

It's safe to say Cameron wasn't happy about his writing being questioned.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Arnold Schwarzenegger may have some of the most iconic one-liners in film history, but arguably his most famous line, "I'll be back," from The Terminator, may not have existed at all, if Arnie had his say, that is.

According to the new Netflix docuseries, "Arnold," (thanks, Insider), Schwarzenegger questioned the legitimacy of the line, as he believed he should say "I will be back." To the actor, that sounded more robotic, and considering he was playing a robot in the movie, we can see the argument.

However, James Cameron wasn't happy about his writing being questioned. Schwarzenegger remembered the following interaction, speaking about it in the documentary:

"'And [Cameron] says, 'Are you the writer?' And I said, 'No,' and he said, 'Well, don't tell me how to fucking write.'"

Schwarzenegger did confirm that the line he eventually said was much better, and we have to agree. What do you think? Should Schwarzenegger have changed his line?

Arnold Schwarzenegger fought with James Cameron over one line in The Terminator


Loading next content