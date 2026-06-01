Arne Slot writes farewell letter after being fired from Liverpool

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Arne Slot's short stint as Liverpool head coach came to an end after being fired by the club on Saturday, going from winning the Premier League in his first season to finishing in fifth place in his second season, 25 points behind Arsenal and narrowly qualifying for Champions League next season in the final matchday.

Liverpool Echo has published on Monday a letter signed by the Dutch manager, where he says he leaves the club exactly where it belongs: amongst Europe's elite. "Securing Champions League football was an important responsibility and one that ensures Liverpool can continue competing at the highest level next season and beyond.

"I leave with complete confidence in what lies ahead. The players who have given so much to this club, who have upheld its values and helped create so many unforgettable moments, have built foundations that will endure."

"When I first stood beneath that sign in the Anfield tunnel, I knew what this club demanded. I leave knowing we never stopped striving for it", wrote Slot. "Change is part of football, but I know that this club will continue to make its people proud".

Liverpool has been criticised by failing to follow the success of the 2024/25 season despite spending £450m in signings that didn't work as expected, such as Alexander Isak or Florian Wirtz, but the team also had to rebuilt itself after the tragic passing of Diogo Jota in July. "That only weeks after celebrating together we would lose Diogo is indescribable. More than anything, I want to remember a team-mate, a friend and an incredible human being who touched the lives of thousands of you every time he wore this club's famous crest."

It has been reported that Liverpool will replace Slot with Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, after Chelsea was faster to hire Xabi Alonso.