Arne Slot will talk with Mohamed Salah today about his future at Liverpool

The delicate situation between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah will have to wait until the end of the Africa Cup of Nations, where the Egyptian international will depart next Monday and, depending how far Egypt goes in the competition, may not return until after the final on January 18. It happens after Salah said he felt he had been "thrown under the bus" by the team due to coach Arne Slot leaving him in the bench in the last games for the club.

On Friday morning, Arne Slot will meet with Salah to discuss his future at the club. The Reds manager said that the outcome of the conversation will "determine how things will look" for Salah on Saturday's Liverpool match against Brighton, his last game before departing to the African Cup... and potentially his final match for Liverpool?

"I have no reasons to not want him to stay", Slot said today. Earlier this week, he said that he had "no clue" if Salah would leave Liverpool during the winter transfer market, only fulfilling half a year for his current two year contract extension on the English club, running until 2027.