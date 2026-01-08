Arne Slot says league title race is over for Liverpool, Champions League and FA Cup is the focus now

HQ

Liverpool seems to have somewhat improved their downfall in Premier League, with a series of victories that lifted them to fourth place in the league, but they stand 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, and Arne Slot has admitted that they have dropped from the Premier League race.

"It's never nice to say that the title race is gone, because you never know what can happen in football. But the last thing we should talk about at this moment is the title race. We know that our league position makes it very hard to compete with Arsenal for the league title", Slot said on an interview with Sky Sports.

"Our first focus now is on a top-four, top-five finish to qualify for the Champions League. And all the other things we can still play for, for the Champions League, for the FA Cup. And if something happens that no one would expect and probably never has happened before, then we try to make sure we are ready for that."

Slot, however, remains optimistic that "if things click and that will happen, then this group of players is capable of much more than the results are telling us now", reminding that they have beet Arsenal, Aston Villa, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan this season.

Liverpool faces Arsenal tonight. A victory for Liverpool would reduce the gap to 11 points, but a defeat would put Arsenal 17 points ahead of Liverpool, and eight points ahead teams ranked 2 and 3, Manchester City and Aston Villa.