Arne Slot says "emotions got the better of me" after he saw a red card at Goodison Park

Arne Slot suffered one of his worst nights yet as Liverpool's coach last weekend, when his team conceded a goal in the last minute against Everton. Liverpool wins one point in Premier League, seven clear of Arsenal: a desirable position for any club, but could have been bigger if they have defended better from Everton.

This resulted in a brawl post-game, with two players seeing red cards: Curtis Jones from Liverpool, and Abduolaye Doucouré from Everton: Jones confronted Doucouré after he celebrated the goal in front of Liverpool fans visiting Goodison Park for the last fime. Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown red cards for their involvement in the confrontation.

"I think what happened was that the extra time, the intentional five minutes that ended up being eight... and the emotions got the better of me", Slot said on Friday, who complained that Everton's final goals should have been ruled out by VAR for offside.

"If I could do that differently, if I look back at it, I would love to do it differently. I'm hoping to do it differently next time as well, but what has exactly been said or what has happened, there's an ongoing process and I don't want to disturb that", Slot said now, given he was unable to talk to the press on Wednesday, as a consequence of his expulsion.

David Moyes, Everton's coach, who has noticeably improved the team in the last weeks, showed his sympathy for Slot. "I feel a bit for Arne Slot because this is the thing when I was a younger manager, I was always getting involved in heated things. It shows he cares about his club and he's fighting for his players", he said, as picked up by France24.