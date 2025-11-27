Arne Slot is "not under threat" despite Liverpool's worst run in 70 years

HQ

Arne Slot spoke in a press conference one day after the 1-4 defeat at Anfield against PSV Eindhoven in Champions League. Sources say to BBC Sport that Slot's position is not under "imminent" threat and that conversations with the club have remained the same since he joined the team one year and a half ago.

"We fight on. We try to improve, but the conversations have been the same as they have been for the last one and a half years", Slot said in the regular press conference before Sunday's Premier League match against West Ham. He said he's always had pressure, last year he was under pressure for winning the league, "but now it's a different kind of pressure because we have lost so many games."

Worst results for Liverpool in 70 years

According to statistics, this is the worst run for Liverpool in over 70 years. We have to go back to 1953 to find a similar run of nine defeats and three wins in a span of 12 games. What is worse, Liverpool has lost three games in a row (Nottingham Forest 0-3, Manchester City 0-3 and PSV 1-4), which hadn't happened since December 1953.

Liverpool has fallen from first place to 12th in Premier League with six wins and six defeats, and face West Ham on Sunday and Sunderland on Wednesday, December 3 in the Premier League.