Arne Slot is convinced Manchester City will rise again, thinks Guardiola is the best manager in the world

Arne Slot, manager of Europe's top football team at the moment, will play against the coach whom he considers "the best in the world". Fresh from his victory (and revenge) against Real Madrid in Champions League, Liverpool will host Premier League match against Manchester City this Sunday.

In a press conference, he downplayed City's bad streak of five losses and one defeat in the last six games. "Everybody is looking at their results, but if you face it, if you analyse it, they are a very very very good team", he said.

He explained how, in their most recent games, they had the chance to score two or three goals against Brighton, Tottenham and Feyenoord.

"They are still a very, very good team and one of the reasons why I think Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world - I think he is the best - he always comes up with solutions for his problems. And his problem now might be that Rodri is out."

"But we all know - at least I think - that they will come up with a solution and go rise again. Hopefully after Sunday". If Liverpool wins, they will have a 11 point advantage against City in Premier League.