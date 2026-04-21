Arne Slot expected to continue at Liverpool if they secure a Champions League spot

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Despite a drastic drop in form, Arne Slot will continue to coach Liverpool next season, according to Sky Sports. A key factor for that has been the recent fallout of Chelsea, with four defeats in a row, helping Liverpool come closer to securing the fifth place in the league that grants Champions League next season.

With 55 points, 15 behind leaders Arsenal, Liverpool will go trophy-less this season, but a seven-point gap between Liverpool (5th) and Chelsea (6th) means that Liverpool will play Champions League as usual. Missing that would be the only scenario where Slot may be fired, according to Sky pundit Jamie Carragher: "There's probably a split in the Liverpool supporters over whether he should stay or go, but the noises I am hearing is Slot will be the Liverpool manager next season if they can secure Champions League qualification, which they look like doing right now".

Arne Slot achieved a Premier League title, only the second league title since 1990, in his first season at Liverpool. The expensive signings in the summer didn't improve the team, but it definitively got worse without Diogo Jota, who passed away in the summer.

According to Sky Sports, more new players are expected to be brought in in the summer transfer market to make up for Mohamed Salah's exit, with Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig as one of their main targets for a new forward.