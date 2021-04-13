Army of the Dead trailer mixes 300, World War Z and Suicide Squad

You're watching Advertisements

After fourteen years of development Hell, Zack Snyder finally confirmed he'd finished filming his second zombie film, Army of the Dead, with a teaser trailer in February. Now it's time for the real deal.

Army of the Dead's first real trailer spends its close to three minutes making it absolutely clear that this is a zombie film in real Snyder-style with cool cinematography, slow motion, quirky one-liners and a ton of action. Simply put: it looks like we're in for an entertaining popcorn flick on Netflix May 21.