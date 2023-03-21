Army of the Dead animated series has stalled

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead was an action-packed hit for Netflix, which meant of course the streamer prepared to make an animated spin-off series and a sequel to the film. However, it seems that work expanding the Army of the Dead universe may have slowed to a halt.

Speaking on The Nerd Queens podcast, Snyder said that there is a "slight stall" on the animated prequel, titled Lost Vegas. The premise for the series is there, as it would focus on Las Vegas in the early days of the zombie outbreak. However, Snyder says that "for technical reasons, it went off the rails a little bit."

The sequel to Army of the Dead might also be slightly dead in the waters, as Snyder explains his priority is his sci-fi universe, which debuts with the movie Rebel Moon later this year. "It's not a small-time commitment... a sci-fi thing at this scale does require a lot of attention to make it all make sense. It's a very interconnected world."

Something that is going well, though, is the anime series Twighlight of the Gods, which Snyder says he works on every day and has been "forging ahead incredibly well."

