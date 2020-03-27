Arms fighter to wrestle their way into Smash Bros. Ultimate

The sixth DLC champion for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will come from the Arms universe and they will launch in the Nintendo brawler sometime this June. Nintendo confirmed the news last night in its Mini Direct broadcast after admitting that the development process had been slightly delayed.

We're not sure which character it is, however, so working out how they might fit in Smash Bros. is easier said than done. What's more, since the characters from Arms may or may not have a slight advantage because of their long limbs, there might be some balancing work involved as well.

If you want to familiarise yourself with how these fighters work, you might be able to take a look at Arms yourself right now; subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online can try out the full game for free until April 6 as part of a new promotion.