Armored Core VI soars into the top spot of UK sales charts

Amored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has earned the top spot in the UK boxed game sales charts, having only launched this Friday.

Armored Core's return is proof that pretty much whatever FromSoftware chooses to release will have fans interested. We're not expecting Elden Ring levels of success here, but it's clear that the Souls games and the company's other RPGs have contributed to the interest in this return to mech action.

The rest of the top 10 is filled out by the usual suspects, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, FIFA 23, Hogwarts Legacy, and more. Check out the full list below:



Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

FIFA 23

Hogwarts Legacy

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Minecraft (Switch)

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

Grand Theft Auto V



Thanks, PushSquare.