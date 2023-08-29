Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core VI soars into the top spot of UK sales charts

FromSoftware continues to prove why it's the developer to watch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Amored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has earned the top spot in the UK boxed game sales charts, having only launched this Friday.

Armored Core's return is proof that pretty much whatever FromSoftware chooses to release will have fans interested. We're not expecting Elden Ring levels of success here, but it's clear that the Souls games and the company's other RPGs have contributed to the interest in this return to mech action.

The rest of the top 10 is filled out by the usual suspects, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, FIFA 23, Hogwarts Legacy, and more. Check out the full list below:


  1. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

  4. FIFA 23

  5. Hogwarts Legacy

  6. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

  7. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

  8. Minecraft (Switch)

  9. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

  10. Grand Theft Auto V

Thanks, PushSquare.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Related texts



Loading next content