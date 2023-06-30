Armored Core VI shows 4 minutes of gameplay

HQ

The gameplay trailer we got for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon in April definitely showed some cool-looking fights, but it was difficult to tell what it'll be like playing it because of the very cinematic camerawork and editing. Alberto was lucky enough to see the game being played as part of Summer Game Fest earlier this month, and now it's finally our turn.

From Software has released a video showing more than 4 minutes of HUD-less gameplay from Armored Core VI, giving us the chance to see how the camera actually works, the flow of fighting other mechs, the customisation menu and a taste of what it'll be like encountering a boss. I can understand why the developers are more eager to compare it to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice than Elden Ring, as this is definitely faster than the latter.

