Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core VI runs up to 4K and 60 FPS on consoles

Or it can run with less FPS if you want a fancier look.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launches at the end of this week for both PC and consoles, and it seems like FromSoftware has made a really good job at optimizing the mech adventure. The publisher Bandai Namco has now revealed what we can expect when playing the game for last and current generation, and it's pretty impressive stuff:

• PS5 & Xbox Series X - 2160P/60 FPS
• Xbox Series S - 1440P/60 FPS

• PS4 Pro - 1800P/30 FPS
• Xbox One X - 2160P/30 FPS

• PS4 - 1080P/30 FPS
• Xbox One - 900P/30 FPS

• PC - 2160P/120 FPS

It should be mentioned that these are not locked numbers, and Bandai Namco clearly says it is "up to". Still, it looks like we're in for a technical treat regardless of format when Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launches on August 25.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

