Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core VI mod adds co-op

You can suit up with some friends and take on the campaign together.

The modder behind Elden Ring's seamless co-op has been working hard on a way to get your friends into your Armored Core campaign, and now it's finally here.

LukeYui's new mod allows up to six players to join up in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon's main campaign. It also adds invasions to the game, as you and your friends can be attacked by rogue ACs being piloted by others.

It's worth noting that the mod is in its early alpha stage, so you might encounter a bug or two if you download it. Also, the Ice Worm mission currently does not allow for co-op as it is being fixed by LukeYui.

