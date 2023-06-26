Armored Core VI is rated "Teen" by ESRB

HQ

Starting today, we are officially less than two months away from the release of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. But will it actually happen or are we in for another disappointing delay?

Fortunately, it seems like the game will be released just as planned. A good sign of this is that the game has now gotten an American age-rating from ESRB, and is considered suitable for teenagers and above. It seems like some mentions of sci-fi-drugs and mild profanity is the worst thing gamers can be exposed for. Here is the reasoning behind the teen classification:

"This is a third-person shooter in which players assume the role of a mercenary carrying out military-style missions. Players pilot mechanized battle suits (i.e., mechs), using machine guns, rocket launchers, missiles, and melee-style attacks to destroy enemies (e.g., other mechs, tanks, helicopters). Battles are often fast-paced, accompanied by realistic gunfire and large explosions—damaged battle suits often burst into fiery wreckage/scattered debris. The game contains references to a fictional drug in the dialogue/text (e.g., "The Dosers are locked in a power struggle over the Coral drug trade"; "No one's getting high off that"; "You gotta take Rubicon's blessings raw...Hits your brain with a pop and a sizzle."). The word "sh*t" appears in the game."

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launches on August 25 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.