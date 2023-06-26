Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core VI is rated "Teen" by ESRB

It seems like we won't have to worry about any delays, at least not major ones.

HQ

Starting today, we are officially less than two months away from the release of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. But will it actually happen or are we in for another disappointing delay?

Fortunately, it seems like the game will be released just as planned. A good sign of this is that the game has now gotten an American age-rating from ESRB, and is considered suitable for teenagers and above. It seems like some mentions of sci-fi-drugs and mild profanity is the worst thing gamers can be exposed for. Here is the reasoning behind the teen classification:

"This is a third-person shooter in which players assume the role of a mercenary carrying out military-style missions. Players pilot mechanized battle suits (i.e., mechs), using machine guns, rocket launchers, missiles, and melee-style attacks to destroy enemies (e.g., other mechs, tanks, helicopters). Battles are often fast-paced, accompanied by realistic gunfire and large explosions—damaged battle suits often burst into fiery wreckage/scattered debris. The game contains references to a fictional drug in the dialogue/text (e.g., "The Dosers are locked in a power struggle over the Coral drug trade"; "No one's getting high off that"; "You gotta take Rubicon's blessings raw...Hits your brain with a pop and a sizzle."). The word "sh*t" appears in the game."

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launches on August 25 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

