Armored Core VI is getting a showcase later today

FromSoftware has set up a YouTube livestream for an Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon showcase. It takes place at 4PM PDT, or 12:00 AM on the 19th for BST and 01:00 AM CEST.

We'll see some more gameplay, lore, and more from the upcoming mech action game, which is set to release on the 25th of August. What a lot of fans are psyched to see more of is the game's PvP, which has mostly remained a mystery.

So far, all we know is that we'll see 2-6 players in PvP, but we don't really know what that'll look like. Considering the fast-paced action shown so far, we can imagine that it'll be more of the same in PvP. Stay tuned for more details.