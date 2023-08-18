Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core VI is getting a showcase later today

Or in the early hours of tomorrow, if you're in another time zone.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

FromSoftware has set up a YouTube livestream for an Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon showcase. It takes place at 4PM PDT, or 12:00 AM on the 19th for BST and 01:00 AM CEST.

We'll see some more gameplay, lore, and more from the upcoming mech action game, which is set to release on the 25th of August. What a lot of fans are psyched to see more of is the game's PvP, which has mostly remained a mystery.

So far, all we know is that we'll see 2-6 players in PvP, but we don't really know what that'll look like. Considering the fast-paced action shown so far, we can imagine that it'll be more of the same in PvP. Stay tuned for more details.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Related texts



Loading next content