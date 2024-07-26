Armored Core VI has now sold over 3 million copies

HQ

The sixth game in FromSoftware's series of mecha games, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, has been selling really well. And today, the company was happy to announce that it has managed to sell a whopping three million copies since its launch last August, something they thanked all players for via a post on X.

The success of course also bodes well for future titles, although fans are still hoping for new downloadable content for Armored Core VI, something that FromSoftware has been a bit ambiguous about. But judging by a workplace advert from last month (thanks, Insider Gaming), there are hopes that new content is on the way.

Are you still playing Armored Core VI, and what are your thoughts on the game?