Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon to have hour long slot at the Taipei Game Show next month

While FromSoftware doesn't have a game of the same level of anticipation as that of Elden Ring scheduled for this year, the Japanese developer does have a game set to arrive in 2023, with that being Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

The game will bring back the mech battling series after a lengthy hiatus, and ahead of its launch later this year, publisher Bandai Namco has revealed that the game will be making its appearance at the Taipei Game Show next month, where it will have an entire hour-long block dedicated to all things Armored Core.

As for what we can expect at this appearance, a scheduled livestream by Bandai notes (after a rough translation via Google) that there will be "the information the mercenaries care about!" It's also noted that series producer Yasunori Ogura will be making an appearance here and talking up the game ever further.

Hopefully we'll get a first look at gameplay, or maybe even a tighter release window announcement - perhaps sometime this autumn or holiday period.