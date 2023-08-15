Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon reveals PC requirements

HQ

FromSoftware have just revealed the PC specifications for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, giving us two tables that reveal what you'll need to run the game with ray tracing on and off.

No matter whether you're running at minimum or recommended, with ray tracing on or off, you'll need at least 12GB of RAM and 60GB of storage space to run Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Interestingly, it doesn't note that this storage needs to be within an SSD. Also, ray tracing is only available in the garage area, so don't worry about missing out on better visuals throughout the game.

Otherwise, the specs aren't too demanding. So long as you've got 8GB of VRAM for ray tracing and 4GB if you don't want that option, combined with a half-decent processor, you should be good. Check out the full list below, and let us know what settings you'll be running Armored Core VI on.