Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon mod brings an easy mode to the game

For those who just want to experience the story and nothing more, this mod is for you.

An easy mode in FromSoftware games has long been a hot topic of debate. On the one hand you have the argument that an easy mode makes the game more accessible, while on the other you have people who believe that the games being difficult is what makes them such an achievement to beat.

Whatever you believe, if you're a PC player, there are plenty of mods that can help you tone down the difficulty of FromSoftware's games a bit. A new mod from DeadLock gives Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon its own story mode, as it were, powering up weapons, practically removing cooldowns and letting you experience the narrative.

If you want to feel like the epic mech action hero of your dreams with no challenge, this mod is for you. But, if you're a die-hard Souls masochist, you'll probably want to skip it.

