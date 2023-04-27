Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

      Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon gameplay confirms August launch

      The rumours were true, and we finally get to see the game in action.

      HQ

      Earlier this week, we reported that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon would launch in late-August, which meant it would only be a question of time before we'd get an official announcement and some gameplay. Turns out, we got both at the same time.

      FromSoftware has given us the first gameplay trailer for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, and it ends by confirming the game will launch on August 25. In terms of the gameplay, it sure looks like what both Armored Core fans and many others have wanted, as we'll be able to explore giant and diverse environments while fighting a large variety of different mechs and builds. I suggest watching it several times, because it also gives us a taste of just how customisable our own mech is, so the story having different endings isn't the only aspect that makes this highly-anticipated game very replayable.

      HQ
