Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon features multiple endings

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon's game director Masaru Yamamura has confirmed that the game will have multiple endings, decided by the players' actions.

In our interview with both Yamamura and the game's producer Yasunori Ogura, we learned a bunch of details about the upcoming mech action game, but something that stood out was that we'll be able to influence the ending of our protagonist in the game.

When asked whether any of the factions mentioned in the game's story details would be joinable, Yamamura said that while we won't be able to pick a faction and stick with it throughout, from learning more about each of them we will be able to influence the ending we get.

"The player is an independent mercenary throughout the campaign," said Yamamura. "And they will not belong to any specific faction at any point. However, there are these multiple warring factions and corporations and as the campaign progresses, you'll start to have these decisions on which side you're working for and which missions you want to take on. And these will have branching paths through the campaign, resulting in multiple endings. And so by the end, you're making these big decisions that are going to affect the ending you get. We hope players enjoy repeated playthroughs to enjoy these multiple endings and mission loops as well."

There you have it. Like many other FromSoftware titles, it's probably going to be worth jumping through the game multiple times to see all the endings you can get.

