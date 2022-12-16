Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon doesn't have an open world

HQ

Recently FromSoftware announced their upcoming game, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, and while the trailer didn't reveal much being solely CG rendered, the Japanese developer has revealed more about the game in a follow up interview with IGN.

Here they reveal that the game, unlike Elden Ring, won't feature an open world:

"To be clear, Armored Core 6 will feature a mission-based structure to the single-player. It's not fully open - it's going to stick with that mission-based structure. In regards to that shot in the trailer, in particular. There was this great disaster depicted in the trailer, which brought enormous changes to the environment - similar to what you'd see with an ice age. This shot is just a straightforward representation of the world of Armored Core 6 and the mecha pilots who have to survive such dramatic changes. So that's what we're trying to show with that shot."

In the same interview, FromSoftware also says that the game will have no connection with the previous entries, so there will be no reason to read up on the backstory before playing Armored Core 6.