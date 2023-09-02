Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon challenge runs are already kicking off

A player has decided to try and beat the game with nothing but their fists.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, you can equip your mech with a variety of weapons, but for those that want that extra level of challenge, you can also forego all of the guns, swords, and missiles to duke it out against giant robots.

YouTuber ZeroLenny has managed to complete one of the first major challenge runs in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, beating the game without using any weapons and just punching their way through.

Unlike kicking your way through Elden Ring, there's actually some benefit to punching in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon as you can stun the opponent quite easily with enough blows to the head. Even so, it's still impressive to run through the entire game without weapons. Check it out in the video below:

Related texts



Loading next content