Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon adds ranked matchmaking today

Just like it announced the Elden Ring DLC out of nowhere, FromSoftware has again given us a lovely surprise with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon ranked matchmaking without any prior warning.

Alongside the introduction of ranked PvP matches, we'll also be able to test the mettle of our bots in new PvP maps and upgrade our mechs with new parts. If you've not yet had a chance to check out the new action game from FromSoftware, now might be the chance, though you'll have to watch out for the sweat mechs that have been playing since day one.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon might not have received the same aura as that of Elden Ring, but it's still easily one of the best action games of the year. Check out our review here if you're interested in hearing more.