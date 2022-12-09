Armored Core is back with the announcement of Fires of Rubicon

It's been rumoured for a while now, and after The World Ring's release last spring, there were also many indications that FromSoftware would return to its more futuristic Armored Core series next. The rumours would prove to be true. Geoff Keighley chose to present Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the sixth numbered instalment in the series of the great robot wars, at last night's The Game Awards, and the presentation was accompanied by a lot of applause when the audience in attendance finally realised what it was all about.

The unveiling, by the way, came in the form of a ridiculously good-looking trailer, and we were also told that the game will launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next year. You can of course check out the clip below.