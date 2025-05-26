Armor King joins Tekken 8 this fall

HQ

It was actually just the other week that we were able to tell you that Muay Thai fighter Fahkumram will be the next character to join Tekken 8, and that there will also be two more coming later this year. Now the fall fighter has been revealed, and it's none other than Armor King.

In a new trailer for the game, we get to check out some of Fahkumram's new attacks and what he looks like in Tekken 8, where it is also revealed that he joins the cast on July 10 (three days earlier for those who bought early access). The video ends with the Armor King appearing, spitting some fire, and then we learn that he launches during the fall.

Any guest characters (and editorial favorite Bob) will seemingly have to wait. What do you think of the Armor King choice and who do you most hope will show up?